WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 646 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 725,985 shares of company stock valued at $44,654,385. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

