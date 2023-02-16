WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,110 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plexus by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $297,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.