WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. WithSecure Oyj has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

