Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CUBE opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.93%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

