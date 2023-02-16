Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

