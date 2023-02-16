Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Price Performance

Danaos Company Profile

DAC stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

