Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.04% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAP. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 312,230 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

SMAP stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

