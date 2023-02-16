Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $34,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,098 shares of company stock worth $382,775. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.