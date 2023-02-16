Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fortive by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 13.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fortive by 51.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,132 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

