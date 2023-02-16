Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,824,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000. Amundi raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 472,763 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

NYSE NOVA opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

