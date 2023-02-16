Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 283.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

CF Industries stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.