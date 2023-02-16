Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chart Industries

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

