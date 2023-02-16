Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RNP opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.