Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

