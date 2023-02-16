Zacks Research Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

FSLR opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

