Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.42. 84,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 879,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
