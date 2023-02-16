Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.42. 84,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 879,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.