Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.19.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,240,765. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

