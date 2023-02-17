10,571 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,228,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 468,809 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.42.
