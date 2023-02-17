11,805 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fastly by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly Stock Up 15.8 %

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.06 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

