123,460 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

