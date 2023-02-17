13,866 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

