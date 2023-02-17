15,900 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

