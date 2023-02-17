17,220 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 14.5 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of WST opened at $319.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $262.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

