17,220 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of WST opened at $319.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $262.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

