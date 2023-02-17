18,476 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Virgin Galactic Profile

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

