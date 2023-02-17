23,344 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.