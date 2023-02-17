31,300 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 415,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,694,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 625,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.