5,336 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 533.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 539,098 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.