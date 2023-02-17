63,020 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.06 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

