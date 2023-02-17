7,176 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

