9,127 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

