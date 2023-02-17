A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $18,056.45 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $18,056.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,594.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

ATEN opened at $14.99 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 93.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.