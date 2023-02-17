Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 541,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Acacia Research Price Performance
NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.36 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.