Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 541,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.36 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $83,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.