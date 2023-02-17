ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

