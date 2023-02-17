ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $34.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
