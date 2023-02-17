Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.