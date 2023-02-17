Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.63 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

