Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aegon by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

