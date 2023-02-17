Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of AEZS opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

