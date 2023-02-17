Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

