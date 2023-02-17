Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.