Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

