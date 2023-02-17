Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

AA opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

