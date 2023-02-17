Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LNT stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

