Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

