AlphaValue Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) to Add

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by AlphaValue to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 511.60 ($6.21) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

