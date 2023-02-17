Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $76.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

AYX stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

