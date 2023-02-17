Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $76.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
AYX stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
