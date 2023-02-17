Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Altria Group by 866.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

