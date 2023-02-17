Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

BXP stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.