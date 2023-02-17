Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,067 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crane by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

Crane Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

