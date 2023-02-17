Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,167 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

