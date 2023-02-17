AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 4,046,622 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:AMC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
