AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 4,046,622 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.